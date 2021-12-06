Karlan Grant getting a tough time from West Brom partner in crime

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But Karlan Grant knows he is going to have to start registering some assists if he is to keep his close pal Callum Robinson happy.

Six of Grant’s goals this season have been set-up by Robinson – with the latest arriving in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Coventry.

Grant, though, is yet to return the favour for the Republic of Ireland international who has been in excellent goalscoring form for his country but hasn’t scored for Albion since August.

And the former Huddersfield man admits Robinson likes to remind him that he has created the majority of his goals.

“He (Robinson) is getting on to me about me not giving the ball to him,” Grant joked.

“In the changing room he keeps talking about how he has assisted all my goals.

“On the pitch we do look for each other.

“I know it sounds a cliché, but it does help when you get on with someone off the pitch.

“I think I do owe him. But it will come.”

Albion travelled to Coventry on Saturday having failed to win in their previous four games and failed to score in their last three.

But they deserved to beat Mark Robins’ side after putting in an impressive overall display.

And Grant admitted it felt good to get back to winning ways.

“It was massive for us to get back to winning ways – especially on the road,” he continued.

“And it had been a few games since I had scored so I was delighted to get back on the scoresheet.

“We controlled the game for long periods.

“Coventry are a good side so we had to defended very well at times.

“But we stuck to our game plan and got what was a big result for us.”

The win at the Coventry Building Society Arena means Albion are now just six points behind second-placed Bournemouth in the race for automatic promotion.

Asked if the Baggies can reel in the top two, Grant said: “The Coventry game is something to build on.

“Hopefully we can keep taking each game as it comes and pick up as many points as possible.

“It is important to keep believing.

“The previous two games (draws against Blackpool and Nottingham Forest), we had good performances and it was just about converting chances.

“We did that at Coventry and we probably could have had a few more.”

In what was a Midlands derby, 4,500 Albion fans made the trip to Coventry.

And Grant felt that support was key to the win.

“I thought the travelling fans were excellent,” he added.

“It’s been tough for them recently, as it has for us as players with the way results have gone, but I thought they were excellent.