Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 15: From the Ricoh to the Royals!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss Albion's 2-1 win over Coventry City in the Championship.

They delve into five talking points from the encounter, take your questions and discuss some big news regarding Luke's future.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)