Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 15: From the Ricoh to the Royals!

By Luke Hatfield

Tune into the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss Albion's 2-1 win over Coventry City in the Championship.

They delve into five talking points from the encounter, take your questions and discuss some big news regarding Luke's future.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

