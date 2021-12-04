Valerien Ismael: West Brom back on track

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Sky Blues entered the game having won more points at home this season than any other side in the division.

The Baggies, meanwhile, had failed to win in their last four outings and failed to score in their last three.

But an impressive first-half performance from Ismael's side saw them race into a two-goal lead thanks to a Karlan Grant strike and Kyle McFadzean own-goal.

Coventry put Albion under heavy pressure after the interval - with McFadzean pulling one back in the 83rd minute.

But Albion produced a professional performance to see out the game and claim a deserved win.

"I think the first thing to say is that we are back on track," Ismael said.

"It was important after the two draws - Blackpool and Nottingham Forest - to get keep the momentum going with the performance and to add that last step with the win.

"Credit to Coventry, it's not an easy place to come and win.

"Fulham lost 4-1 here and in the second half you can see why. We needed to face that.

"They tried to match our intensity from the beginning so it was an intense game for both sides. But we were not really under pressure.

"The first goal was really good. It's our DNA now to be aggressive, to press and finish as quickly as possible.

"And I think the second goal gave us the belief that today will be our day to be back."

Ismael was pleased with how his side handled the pressure Coventry put them under in the second-half.

"Second-half it was difficult but that is normal when the opponent is throwing everything at you to get back in the game," the Frenchman continued.

"They had some momentum because against Bournemouth last week they were 2-0 down but came back into the game. You felt their belief.

"But it was about us staying strong at the end. And at the minute we are very stable defensively. That helped us to keep the three points.

"We are back on track but now the most important thing is the next step and the next step is against Reading.