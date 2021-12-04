Notification Settings

'Good to get back to winning ways!' West Brom fans happy with 2-1 win over Coventry - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

West Brom fans spoke with Luke Hatfield following their side's 2-1 win over Coventry.

Albion put in a solid first half display, but were made to work over the second period to ensure they claimed all three points in front of a vocal travelling support.

Watch fans have their say on the game here:

