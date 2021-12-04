Coventry City 1 West Brom 2 - Report

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion celebrates. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Sky Blues entered the game having won more points at home this season than any other side in the division.

The Baggies, meanwhile, had failed to win in their last four outings and failed to score in their last three.

But an impressive first-half performance from Valerien Ismael's side saw them race into a two-goal lead thanks to a Karlan Grant strike and Kyle McFadzean own-goal.

A side who are very comfortable on the ball, Coventry put Albion under heavy pressure after the interval.

Overall, though, Ismael's side coped with that pressure well.

The hosts did pull a goal back in the 83rd minute when an unmarked McFadzean nodded in from a corner.

Albion, though, had enough about them to see out the game in a professional manner - with the result moving them to within six-points of second-placed Bournemouth.

Report

Before kick-off, Albion fans were questioning who would partner Alex Mowatt in central midfield with both Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby suspended and Robert Snodgrass out of favour.

And it was youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman who got the nod with the 19-year-old having previously impressed at right wing-back this season.

Callum Robinson of West Bromwich Albion and Fankaty Dabo of Coventry City. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Elsewhere, Albion lined up as expected in Ismael's 3-4-3 formation with Callum Robinson the central striker and Grady Diangana on the right flank and Grant on the left.

Coventry lined up in a 3-4-1-2 system with number 10 Callum O'Hare operating just behind strikers Matty Godden and Viktor Gyokeres.

In what proved to be fascinating opening 20 minutes, the hosts looked really bright on the ball with Robins' men moving it through the thirds well.

But at the same time, Albion also had a strong foothold on the game with the Baggies looking threatening by consistently winning the ball high.

And it was by pouncing on a loose ball inside the opposition's half that Ismael's side opened the scoring with Robinson first doing well to retrieve possession before slipping Grant in on goal with a brilliant through-ball.

The forward then raced into the box before sliding the ball past Simon Moore for his ninth of the campaign.

Having ended their goal drought, Albion suddenly had the wind in their sails.

But Coventry came a whisker away from pulling level in the 36th minute when a flowing move ended with Gyokkeres sliding in a dangerous low cross.

With bodies charging into the box, that delivery then hit Kyle Bartley before cannoning off the post to safety.

It was Ismael's men, though, who were now the more dangerous of the two sides.

They should have doubled their advantage when a long throw was flicked onto the back post for Robinson.

But just yards out, the Republic of Ireland international fired over the bar when he really should have scored.

In the 43rd minute, though, the Baggies did get a second.

Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A throw-in routine straight from the training ground saw Grant return the ball to Furlong who burst past him man before sending in a low cross that caused havoc inside Coventry's box.

The delivery actually hit the hand of Cedric Kipre with the ball then flying into the net via a deflection from McFadzean.

In the Premier League, the goal would likely have been ruled out for Kipre's inadvertent use of the hand.

But in the Championship it stood much to the delight of Ismael and the 4,500 travelling away fans.

Knowing the next goal was crucial, the Sky Blues flew out the blocks at the start of the second half.

Robins' men sent a number of dangerous crosses into the box with Godden inches away from connecting with one.

The striker then turned well in the box before firing straight at Sam Johnstone in the Albion.

Albion had their backs to the wall with the hosts going close again when Fankaty Dabo sent in a cross to the back post.

And that delivery was met by Todd Kane whose low volley beat Johnstone but flashed inches past the post.

Overall, the Baggies had defended well.

But they gifted Coventry some hope in the 83rd minute when a completely unmarked McFadzean headed from a corner.

From that point, the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

Kane sent a free-kick straight at Johnstone while Gyokeres fired wide from 25-yards.

But, overall, Albion saw out the game professionally to claim a big three points.

Teams

Coventry (3-4-1-2): Moore, Rose, McFadzean, O'Hare (Walker 77), Sheaf, Gyokeres, Maatsen (Hyam 46), Kane, Dabo, Godden, Hamer (Kelly 40).

Subs not used: Wilson, Jones, Allen, Shipley.

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Kipre, Bartley, Clarke, Furlong, Gardner-Hickman (Ajayi 86), Mowatt, Townsend, Diangana (Hugill 55), Robinson (Reach 69), Grant.