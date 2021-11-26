West Brom 0 Nottingham Forest 0: Luke Hatfield analyses draw - VIDEO

Luke Hatfield

The Baggies were frustrated once again as they failed to find a way of hitting the back of the net, despite having the better of the play against Steve Cooper's side.

Grady Diangana saw his shot well saved by Brice Samba in the first half, but the game turned on Jayson Molumby's red card in the second period.

With Albion down to 10 men, they did well to hold off Forest who laid seige to the final third without seriously testing Sam Johnstone regularly.

Jordan Hugill then spurned a tremendous opportunity to claim all three points after he blazed over when free in the penalty area in the dying moments.