Albion fans spoke with Luke Hatfield.

Albion put in a good performance once again, but couldn't find the breakthrough before being reduced to ten men after Jayson Molumby received a second yellow card for a rash challenge on Joe Lolley.

The Baggies held firm after that, and even had the best chance to break the deadlock in the dying moments after Jordan Hugill found himself open in the penalty area, only to fire over.