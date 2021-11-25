Valerien Ismael backs Jayson Molumby to step up for West Brom

Keshi Anderson of Blackpool blocks the shot of Jayson Molumby. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Molumby replaced Livermore at Blackpool on Tuesday night, after the Albion skipper’s red card at Huddersfield Town on Saturday

And although the Baggies were held to a goalless draw by the seaside, Ismael has no qualms about Molumby starting at home to Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

The Albion boss said: “This is the reason we took Jayson – every time he comes in he plays well.

“He’s a young player with all the principles and the profile we need.

“For sure Jake is the captain, but I was not worried to hear the suspension – it’s OK, Jayson will step in now for Jake.

“Blackpool was his chance and Friday we go again.”

While Molumby came in to start, Robert Snodgrass missed out on the squad for the second consecutive match – and when asked if the Scot was injured, Ismael said: “No, I picked the squad.”

The draw with Blackpool was a fifth away match in a row in which Albion have failed to win – but it did end a run of four consecutive defeats on the road.

“Of course we want to win games, but at the minute, step by step,” said Ismael.

“We must take what we can get what is positive, to build on it and to take the next step.