Alex Mowatt: West Brom have belief

Alex Mowatt (AMA)

With a 0-0 away at Blackpool on Tuesday night, Valerien Ismael’s side are now winless in three Championship games and have not put together back-to-back victories since September.

But when asked if the squad have full belief in the project, midfielder Mowatt said: “Definitely. I don’t think the performances have been bad – it just comes down to taking chances.

“On another day we would have beaten both Huddersfield and Blackpool and there would be a different feeling around the place.

“Things haven’t fallen for us, we haven’t got that lucky break. But we just need to keep going and the results will come.

“I thought both teams threw themselves into it, to be fair. I thought it was a good game, end-to-end.

“There was a lot of chances in the game for both teams. I think we had more chances than them so could have won the game.

“But I don’t think anyone watching it could say it was a 0-0 game.

“Blackpool didn’t time waste like a lot of teams do against us. It was a fast game and enjoyable to play in and I think our performance was good.

“We’re frustrated we didn’t win but we have to keep going now.”

A big talking point, alongside the recent results, has been Albion’s goal haul.

They have now only amassed one goal in their last five away games.

“I just think it needs to fall for us,” Mowatt added:

“We had a lot of chances in the box at Blackpool. They put their bodies on the line. We weren’t clinical enough.

“On another day we would have scored a few.

“We had got good players up there. And I think once we get one, the confidence will be higher.”

With results and goals currently missing, a gap has opened up at the top of the Championship table.

Bournemouth and Fulham have both pulled away from third-placed Albion but Mowatt insists they are not concerned about that.

He said: “It’s too early for that. There are plenty of games to play – the Christmas period there will be a lot of games.

“It’s too early to be worried about that.”

Mowatt has only returned to action in recent weeks after a foot injury kept him sidelined for five games.

And when asked how his condition his, the free summer signing from Barnsley said it has been a painful recovery, but he should be back to his best.

He said: “It’s alright to be fair, I had what I was out with initially and then I had pain somewhere else so I was out for a bit longer.

“But I’m all good now. The Huddersfield game was a tough game – the first game back after five weeks.