Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 14: Trouble with the Terriers

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss Albion's return to action in the 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield following the international break.

They take a Lancashire lingo quiz ahead of the trip to Blackpool and also delve into Valerien Ismael's tactics.

Tune in for answers to your questions too!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy

