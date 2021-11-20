Valerien Ismael: West Brom lacked calmness in defeat

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It's now four away defeats on the spin for the Baggies – with a solitary goal from Danel Sinani enough to earn the points for Carols Coberan’s side in Yorkshire.

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Albion had 20 shots on goal to Huddersfield’s seven - with Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Matt Clarke having big opportunities to pull their side level.

“I think when you have 20 shots it means you come into the last third (often),” Ismael said.

“If you see the positioning - we had a lot of shots inside the box, we had a lot of shots inside the box when the opponent blocked the ball.

“I think it’s all about making the right decisions and being less hectic in some situations. We want to score and we need at that point to find a calm on the ball.

“That is the big difference with the goal scorer (Sinani).

“We had the spirit to score. It's in the last third where we are working, this at the minute if the big difference between us and the two other top teams (Bournemouth and Fulham). We need to finish the job.”

Ismael admitted after the losses at Stoke and Fulham that Albion deserved to lose those games.

But he didn’t feel his side should have been beat in Yorkshire.

“This game is a strange one," he continued.

“You can lose games. Some games you deserve to lose, Stoke, Fulham, but I think today when you see the 90 minutes it was a good game.

“We concede the goal, and the clearances were sloppy, Huddersfield punished us. From there, we controlled possession, created a lot of chances.

“The problem was our conversion. When you have 20 shots, you need to score goals. At the end of the day it’s the same issue.

“At the minute our problem is that we work hard until the final third, we create chances but we don’t score.

“We need too many chances to score a goal. It was the same situation at the beginning of the season, and we found the solution.

“We are at the same point at the minute. We created chances, we dominated the game, the opponent, but what is important to score goals.”

Albion had Jake Livermore sent off in the second half at the John Smith’s Stadium for a late challenge on Fraizer Campbell.

But while he thought it was a foul, Ismael didn’t think the challenge deserved a red – with the boss contemplating whether to appeal.

“We will assess the situation,” Ismael added.

“I think when you see the footage – it's clear. It’s a foul but it is a yellow card, it’s never a straight red card.