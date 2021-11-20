Huddersfield 1 West Brom 0 - Report

Scott High of Huddersfield Town and Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It's now four away defeats in a row for Valerien Ismael's side who also saw skipper Jake Livermore sent off at the John Smith's Stadium for a reckless challenge on Fraizer Campbell.

A sixth-minute goal from Danel Silani proved to be the difference in Yorkshire with Carols Coberan's side battling their way to a deserved win.

The Baggies created very little in what, overall, was a drab first-half.

After the interval, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Matt Clarke both came within inches of grabbing an equaliser.

Overall, though, the Baggies lacked flair and a creative spark in the attacking third - with the Terriers battling qualities seeing them over the line.

Report

Eager to shake things up on the road, boss Ismael sprung a couple of surprises when naming his starting line-up.

In his 3-4-3 formation, Cedric Kipre once again kept Semi Ajayi out the side with the former Wigan man lining up alongside Kyle Bartley and Matt Clarke in the back three.

There was a bigger surprise at right wing-back where Darnell Furlong was dropped to the bench in favour of youngster Taylor Gardner Hickman.

Daniel Sinani of Huddersfield Town and Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

And the intriguing team selections kept coming with Matt Phillips deployed as Albion's central striker with both Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson on the bench.

Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant joined Phillips in the front three.

Huddersfield also lined up in a 3-4-3 formation with Harry Toffolo and Ollie Turton their wing-backs.

Danny Ward was their central striker with Sinani on the right flank and Sorba Thomas on the left.

It was the hosts who started much the brighter of the two teams with Corberan's men opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

A clever ball from Scott High got Ward in behind the Albion defence - with the striker then squaring the ball across the face of goal.

And that meant - after holding off Kipre - Sinani had a simple finish to fire in from close range.

Albion responded with Bartley and Diangana seeing shots inside the area blocked following a goal-mouth scramble.

It was Huddersfield, though, who were the better team with the hosts really having the measure of Albion's high defensive line.

Time and time again the pace of Ward and Thomas got them in behind and into dangerous areas only for their quality to let them down.

Eventually, Albion got to grips with the threat - with the game becoming something of a stalemate as the 40-minute mark approached.

Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But Ismael's side then created two quick-fire chances to pull level - with both falling for Bartley.

First, following a corner, the centre-back hit a snapshot from the edge of the box that sailed just wide.

Bartley then rose highest to meet a Conor Townsend cross but the header was straight at goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Albion continued to huff and puff as the half-time whistle approached with Grant standing up a cross which Phillips nodded over.

But, overall, Ismael's side hadn't been good enough in the final third with the team again lacking a creative spark and flair.

Albion dominated the ball in the early stages of the second half - with the hosts sitting deep in a 5-4-1 formation.

And they came a whisker away to getting themselves level when Mowatt's cross into the box was only half-cleared.

The ball then fell for Gardner-Hickman who, from just inside the box, smashed an unstoppable volley towards goal.

But with Nicholls rooted to the spot, the ball sailed agonizingly wide in what was a huge let-off for the home side.

Ismael made a change just past the hour mark with Hugill replacing Diangana.

The hosts, who deserved a lot of credit for their work rate and application, were getting deeper and deeper.

But on a rare foray forward, they should have made it 2-0 when Silani found Ward in the box with a low cross.

Referee Tim Robinson sends Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion off as he shows a red card. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The striker had all the time in the world as he looked to arrow the ball into the bottom corner.

But his strike whistled inches past the post - with Albion this time the team breathing a big sigh of relief.

With Frazer Campbell having replaced Ward, the tide again swung back in favour of the hosts who began to push for a second.

Albion's hopes of getting an equaliser where then dealt a further blow when Livermore was dismissed.

The skipper produced a high and nasty challenge on Campbell with referee Tim Robinson having no doubt as he issued a red card.

Despite being a man down, Albion created a glorious chance to pull level in the 87th minute.

A Grant cross was well met by Clarke but his diving header flew millimeters past the post.

Albion continued to push in stoppage time - but despite forcing a number of corners they were unable to find a way through.

And that meant, overall, the Terriers came away deserving of their three points.

Teams

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Toffolo, Pearson, O'Brien, High, Thomas (Ruffels) 86), Turton, Sarr, Sinani (Russel 92), Ward (Campbell 68), Colwill.

Subs not used: Schofield, Odubeko, Koroma, Aarons.

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Kipre, Bartley, Clarke, Gardner-Hickman, Livermore, Mowatt (Molumby 74), Townsend, Diangana (Hugill 61), Phillips (Furlong 82), Grant.