West Brom's Robert Snodgrass vital on and off the pitch

By Joseph MasiWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Robert Snodgrass is enjoying his role as one of Albion’s senior players – with the midfielder eager to use his experience to help the club on and off the pitch.

Robert Snodgrass (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The 34-year-old has recently returned to the Baggies first-team following a lengthy absence due to a back problem.

But even when he wasn’t playing, Snodgrass was doing what he could to help the team.

“When you get older you realise it’s about what you do off the field as well as on it,” Snodgrass said. “I use my experience to push the lads, help behind-the-scenes and give little pointers.

“I wouldn’t be doing my job if I wasn’t trying to help everyone on a day-to-day basis to become better.

“I’ve tried to help those around me become better by always talking and communicating.

“I’m just glad to be at a great club with fantastic young players, older boys and staff.

“Sometimes you need to pinch yourself when you’re getting opportunities like this towards the back-end of your career.”

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

Football MMPJ

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

