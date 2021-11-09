Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 13: Let's address the mood...

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Tune into the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss the mood around West Brom after their recent results against Hull and Middlesbrough.

They delve into the mixed fortunes through those games, and also address the boos aimed toward the team at certain points this season.

They answer a host of questions from you as well!

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

