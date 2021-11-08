West Brom 1 Middlesbrough 1 - Player ratings

Sam Johnstone
With Jake Livermore injured and Kyle Bartley starting on the bench, Johnstone donned the captain’s armband for the first time. And he effectively won his side a point with an outstanding stoppage-time save to deny Andras Sporar.
Skipper supreme 7
Cedric Kipre
In the side for his passing ability, Kipre played some nice balls into midfield. But defensively, he got his timings wrong on a number of occasions – including in the build-up to Middlesbrough’s goal.
Mixed 6
Matt Clarke
Injured inside the first minute, Clarke had to be replaced by Kyle Bartley early on. And Bartley went on to be Albion’s best centre-back on the day.
Early change 5
Conor Townsend
Asked to play at centre-back once again, Townsend tried to make things happen with some surging runs forward. Like Kipre, though, he’ll be disappointed with his role in Boro’s goal.
Spirited 6
Darnell Furlong
A threat with his long throws but Furlong offered little else.
Underwhelming 5
Jayson Molumby
Back in the side with Livermore out, Molumby proved to be Albion’s best player on the day. In what was a real box-to-box display, he protected his defence well while also doing what he could to drive him team forward.
Impressive 7
Robert Snodgrass
The Scotsman constantly demanded the ball as he tried to make things happen in the middle of the park. Sadly, though, not a lot came off for him.
Ineffective 5
Adam Reach
The wing-back worked hard on the left. He also won and sent in the free-kick that led to Albion’s equaliser.
Steady 6
Grady Diangana
It’s been a long time coming, but Diangana finally got himself back on the score-sheet with an excellent finish. Hopefully, he will now kick on.
Crucial goal 7
Callum Robinson
Robinson was so off the pace Valerien Ismael had no choice but to sub him at half-time. His touch deserted him, he sent simple passes astray and he consistently lost the ball.
Poor 4
Karlan Grant
He’s scored so many important goals this season. But Grant didn’t get a sniff here and contributed next to nothing.
Anonymous 5
Substitutes
Kyle Bartley (for Clarke, 19), Jordan Hugill (for Robinson, 46).
Not used: Button, Ajayi, Ingram, Gardner-Hickman, Phillips.