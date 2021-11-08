West Brom 1 Middlesbrough 1 - Player ratings

Sol Bamba of Middlesbrough and Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

With Jake Livermore injured and Kyle Bartley starting on the bench, Johnstone donned the captain’s armband for the first time. And he effectively won his side a point with an outstanding stoppage-time save to deny Andras Sporar.

Skipper supreme 7

Cedric Kipre

In the side for his passing ability, Kipre played some nice balls into midfield. But defensively, he got his timings wrong on a number of occasions – including in the build-up to Middlesbrough’s goal.

Mixed 6

Matt Clarke

Injured inside the first minute, Clarke had to be replaced by Kyle Bartley early on. And Bartley went on to be Albion’s best centre-back on the day.

Early change 5

Conor Townsend

Asked to play at centre-back once again, Townsend tried to make things happen with some surging runs forward. Like Kipre, though, he’ll be disappointed with his role in Boro’s goal.

Spirited 6

Darnell Furlong

A threat with his long throws but Furlong offered little else.

Underwhelming 5

Jayson Molumby

Back in the side with Livermore out, Molumby proved to be Albion’s best player on the day. In what was a real box-to-box display, he protected his defence well while also doing what he could to drive him team forward.

Impressive 7

Robert Snodgrass

The Scotsman constantly demanded the ball as he tried to make things happen in the middle of the park. Sadly, though, not a lot came off for him.

Ineffective 5

Adam Reach

The wing-back worked hard on the left. He also won and sent in the free-kick that led to Albion’s equaliser.

Steady 6

Grady Diangana

It’s been a long time coming, but Diangana finally got himself back on the score-sheet with an excellent finish. Hopefully, he will now kick on.

Crucial goal 7

Callum Robinson

Robinson was so off the pace Valerien Ismael had no choice but to sub him at half-time. His touch deserted him, he sent simple passes astray and he consistently lost the ball.

Poor 4

Karlan Grant

He’s scored so many important goals this season. But Grant didn’t get a sniff here and contributed next to nothing.

Anonymous 5

Substitutes

Kyle Bartley (for Clarke, 19), Jordan Hugill (for Robinson, 46).