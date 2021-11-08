Jayson Molumby loving West Brom life

Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Molumby joined the Baggies on loan from Brighton in the summer in a deal that is expected to become permanent at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

With Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt starting the season as first picks in central midfield, the Republic of Ireland international has had to wait for his chance.

But he has shown what he can do in recent weeks with impressive performances against Blues and Bristol City.

He was also arguably Albion’s best player in the draw against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

And Molumby – who knows O’Shea after they came through the junior ranks with Ireland together – says he spent the first few months of the season learning exactly what manager Valerien Ismael wants from him.

“I’ve been really enjoying life here at West Bromwich Albion and I’m coming in every day with a smile on my face,” he said.

“I’m enjoying my football and I feel really settled here already which is a huge help.

“I’m enjoying being around the lads and I know we have a really good group.

“I’ve known Dara for about five or six years now – we’re really good mates.”

“He’s been brilliant with me and I was actually living with him and his partner for about six or seven weeks when I first arrived.

“For them to take me in and make me feel comfortable was unbelievable and I’m really grateful for that.

“He’s done an awful lot since I’ve been here to make me feel at home.

“I felt it helped me to wait a bit until I played because I was working every day in training, finding out exactly how the gaffer wants us to play as a team and how he wants me to play as an individual.

“The more I play the more I get used to the style, the more I’ll understand what is expected of me.

“But overall, it’s been great to get into the team and I think I have a good understanding of what the gaffer expects from me. As long as I’m clear in what I need to do , then that’s the route forward.”

As well as O’Shea, Molumby also knew Callum Robinson, David Button and Matt Clarke before joining Albion.

And he has gone on to become good pals with Robert Snodgrass since joining the club.

“It’s a huge help when you arrive at a club and already know some faces,” Molumby added.

“You can lean on a few lads if you need anything.

“I’ve got Robbo (Robinson), Dara, Butts (Button) and Clarkey (Clarke) who I already knew.

“That’s been a huge help for me.

“I’m also very close with Snoddy (Snodgrass).

“We spend a lot of time together outside of football.

“He’s been brilliant with me on and off the pitch.

“For me and Snoddy it’s been a case of having to be patient because the skipper (Livermore) and Alex (Mowatt) have done well in the middle.

“But hopefully we’ve shown what we can do.