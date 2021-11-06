West Brom 1 Middlesbrough 1 - Report

Grant Hall of Middlesbrough does enough to put Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion off his shot at goal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In what proved to be an uneventful Championship clash, both sides created very little in a drab first-half.

It was Neil Warnock's side, though, who headed into the interval ahead after Josh Coburn converted the only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Valerien Ismael's side improved after the interval with Grady Diangana pulling them level with his first goal of the season.

But other than that, Albion's best chances arrived from Darnell Furlong long throws - with the hosts lacking a creative spark throughout.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Overall, they were the team that showed more attacking intent, with the visitors sitting deep for long spells.

But it was Middlesbrough who almost won it at the end with Andraz Sporar meeting a corner only to be denied by an outstanding, point-blank, save from Sam Johnstone.

The result means Albion remain third in the Championship table. But they are now eight points behind leaders Bournemouth and six behind second-placed Fulham.

Report

Ismael sprung a couple of surprises when naming his starting XI with the boss making four changes from the team that beat Hull.

In central midfield, skipper Jake Livermore wasn't risked after picking up a minor hamstring strain.

He was replaced by Jayson Molumby who joined Robert Snodgrass in the middle of the park.

Darnell Furlong was also restored at right wing-back despite Taylor Gardner-Hickman impressing on his league debut against the Tigers.

Arguably the biggest surprise, though, came in the back three where Kyle Bartley had been expected to return following a one-match suspension.

Instead, though, Ismael opted to pair Matt Clarke with Cedric Kipre and Conor Townsend - with Townsend's shift to the middle seeing Adam Reach come back in the side at left wing-back.

In attack, Grady Diangana started on the right wing with Karlan Grant on the left and Callum Robinson through the middle.

Middlesbrough, who included ex-Baggie Lee Peltier in their team, lined up in a 4-4-2 formation with Duncan Watmore partnered by Josh Coburn up front.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion celebrates. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In what proved to be an uneventful opening 20 minutes, Albion lost Clarke early doors with the defender receiving an arm to the face in a collision with Coburn.

Having appeared to have injured his lip and jaw, Bartley replaced him at the heart of the defence.

But the game continued to lack spark as the half-hour mark approached with neither side having managed a shot on target.

It had been Albion who had been marginally the better of the two teams with Molumby in particular bright.

But in the 38th minute, Middlesborough got themselves ahead with what would prove to be the half's only shot on target.

First Watmore did well to burst into the box before being tackled by Townsend.

But the ball then broke for an unmarked Coulson who, eight-yards-out, lashed an unstoppable strike beyond Johnstone and into the top corner.

Albion rallied and were appealing for a penalty just moments later.

After Snodgrass sent in a corner, Furlong was dragged to the floor inside the six-yard box.

But despite strong appeals from the home crowd, referee Matt Donohue waved play on.

Ismael, unsurprisingly, made a change at the break with Jordan Hugill replacing Robinson who had really struggled to perform.

And with their manager still ringing in their ears, Albion suddenly started playing with a lot more intent.

They came close to pulling level when a Furlong long throw was brilliantly turned towards goal by Bartley.

Former Albion glovesman Luke Daniels, though, made an excellent diving stop to keep the ball out.

Now playing with much more aggression, the Baggies continued to force Warnock's men closer to their own goal with the visitors struggling to get out their own half as the hour mark approached.

And in the 65th minute that pressure told with Diangana pulling his side level.

Sol Bamba of Middlesbrough and Jayson Molumby. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

After Reach was fouled, the wing-back sent in a free-kick that Boro could only half clear.

And the ball then fell for Diangana who, from just inside the box, smashed a powerful half-volley which clipped the inside of the post before nestling into the net.

With the Hawthorns now bouncing, the Baggies almost got themselves ahead just moments later when Hall turned a long Furlong throw towards his own goal.

Once again, though, Daniels was alert to the danger with the keeper making another smart stop to keep the ball out.

The glovesman was called into action once again with 10 minutes to go when Grant fired straight at him from just inside the box.

To Boro's credit - they joined Albion in looking for a winner in the closing stages.

And they almost got it in the third minute of added on time when Andraz Sporar rose highest to meet a corner.

His header looked destined to fly into the net but Sam Johnstone made an outstanding, point-blank, save to keep the ball out.

Teams

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Kipre, Clarke (Bartley 19), Townsend, Furlong, Molumby, Snodgrass, Reach, Diangana, Robinson (Hugill 46), Grant.

Subs not used: Button, Bartley, Ajayi, Hardner-Hickman, Ingram, Phillips.

Middlesborough (3-5-2): Daniels, Peltier, Bamba, McNail, Jones, Tavernier, Howson, Payero (Lea Siliki 72), Hall, Watmore (Sporar 72), Coburn (Hernandez 88).