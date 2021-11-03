West Brom v Hull City - Match Preview

Valerien Ismael (AMA)

And boss Valerien Ismael knows Albion need to cut out the errors if they are to reach the level of consistency he craves.

The Baggies welcome struggling Hull to The Hawthorns tonight looking to bounce back from their defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

The Cottagers were helped on route to their 3-0 victory with a hugely fortunate penalty.

But Ismael felt all three of the goals his side conceded in the capital were preventable.

And the boss also felt the same way about the goals conceded during the recent defeats to Stoke and Swansea.

“It’s about speaking to the players, getting them to face the mistakes they have made,” Ismael said when asked about the individual errors that have led to Albion’’s inconsistent run of form.

“We have made videos of all the mistakes we have made.

“So far we have conceded 14 goals and seven of those goals have been straight mistakes from us. We need to face that. The players need to show up and take responsibility, otherwise it will be difficult to stay in games and win games.”

Hull arrive at The Hawthorns tonight have scored just nine league goals all season.

That lack of firepower means they are expected to follow the pattern set by Peterborough, Millwall and Derby – with the McCann’s side likely to sit deep in the hope of pinching a point.

Albion faced a similar challenge in their last outing at home against Bristol City.

But they came through that match with flying colours – with the returning Robert Snodgrass putting in an excellent performance in central midfield.

And Ismael insists the Baggies have the ‘solution’ needed to win tonight.

“We have played 15 games now and we have a clear picture – I don’t think anything new (tactically) will come from an opponent,” the boss said. “And now we have all the solutions.

“We have seen in the last few games we have found a lot of solutions – Bristol City was a good one.

“We need to now be preprepared for the same type of game.”

Albion will be without Darnell Furlong tonight with the 25-year-old serving a one-game ban following his red card at Fulham.

The Baggies do not have an obvious replacement at right wing-back with Matt Phillips, Jayson Molumby and Taylor Gardner-Hickman believed to be the players under consideration to deputise.

“We have options – you will see,” Ismael said, when asked about his options at right wing-back.

“We have good options.

“It’s important that the player knows that position, knows the principles and knows exactly what he has to do. This is the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Ismael confirmed midfielder Alex Mowatt – who has an injured foot – will not return tonight or before the international break.

“He (Mowatt) is training – he is on the pitch at the minute,” the boss added.

“He is going in the right direction but we won’t take any risks with him before the international break.

“I hope that he can come back after the international break.