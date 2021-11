West Brom fans spoke with Luke Hatfield.

The Baggies were frustrated by Hull throughout the first half, but their hard work paid off in the second half when Karlan Grant netted the winner.

Albion were largely comfortable, but never put the game to bed completely, with Grant guilty of missing a chance to do that when played clean through in the final stages.

Hull almost nabbed an unlikely equaliser as they pushed forward in added time, but Albion held on and rightly claimed three points.