Valerien Ismael hails West Brom patience in win

By Matt MaherWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Albion boss Valerien Ismael accused Hull City of time-wasting and “faking injuries” after his team edged to a 1-0 win.

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael (left) speaks to Taylor Gardner-Hickman
West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael (left) speaks to Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Karlan Grant’s 69th minute strike was enough to earn the Baggies a win which took them back within six points of Championship leaders Bournemouth.

But while praising his own team’s performance, Ismael was less than impressed with the visiting team’s tactics.

He said: “It was a difficult game, as we expected. But the opponent came here to waste time, with so many fake injuries, trying to create frustration and they wanted the ball out (of play).

“We know this situation and we managed it well – we stayed patient and we controlled the game.

“It was the best ‘in-possession’ game we have had this season and we created plenty of chances.

“It was all about staying patient and then we scored at the right moment.”

Grant earned the Baggies a deserved win with his seventh goal in eight matches.

“He is important for us,” said Ismael. “When I came in I said he will have a massive part to play in our season.

“We’re all delighted for him but he needs to continue and he can’t be satisfied with that.

“Last week he made a mistake when he lost the ball and we conceded a goal but I was delighted he did really well here.

“Now we’re looking forward to Saturday and he must stay focused, like all the players, because he will be the first one (on the teamsheet).”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News