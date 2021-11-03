Valerien Ismael hails West Brom patience in win

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael (left) speaks to Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Karlan Grant’s 69th minute strike was enough to earn the Baggies a win which took them back within six points of Championship leaders Bournemouth.

But while praising his own team’s performance, Ismael was less than impressed with the visiting team’s tactics.

He said: “It was a difficult game, as we expected. But the opponent came here to waste time, with so many fake injuries, trying to create frustration and they wanted the ball out (of play).

“We know this situation and we managed it well – we stayed patient and we controlled the game.

“It was the best ‘in-possession’ game we have had this season and we created plenty of chances.

“It was all about staying patient and then we scored at the right moment.”

Grant earned the Baggies a deserved win with his seventh goal in eight matches.

“He is important for us,” said Ismael. “When I came in I said he will have a massive part to play in our season.

“We’re all delighted for him but he needs to continue and he can’t be satisfied with that.

“Last week he made a mistake when he lost the ball and we conceded a goal but I was delighted he did really well here.