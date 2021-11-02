Valerien Ismael faces decision to find right man for the job on West Brom flank

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion with James Morrison First Team Coach of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

The Baggies take on Hull tomorrow without a recognised right wing-back after Darnell Furlong was sent off at Fulham. In any other area of the pitch, it would be obvious which player Valerien Ismael would turn to following an injury or suspension. But with Furlong having no clear understudy, we take a look at the options the Frenchman has at his disposal.

Jayson Molumby

Jayson Molumby of West Bromwich Albion. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Following Furlong’s red card at Craven Cottage, Ismael brought Molumby off the bench to fill the right wing-back role. He did OK.

And there is no doubt the Republic of Ireland international has the energy needed to get up and down the right flank. But Molumby is an aggressive central midfielder whose main strength is getting about the pitch and winning the ball high.

Albion’s wing-backs have to be able to create and deliver dangerous crosses into the box.

Molumby would likely do a solid job defensively. But has he got what it takes going forward to be a supply line for Albion’s forwards? As yet we haven’t seen that side of his game.

Matt Phillips

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

Albion’s Mr Versatile. Phillips has played the majority of his football on the right wing this season.

But he has also played as a central striker. And on paper he has everything needed for the wing-back role.

Phillips works hard and – despite being a forward – is always defensively disciplined.

He is also a good crosser of the ball, something you need in the wing-back role.

It would be a shame to lose him from the forward line.

But Albion are well stocked in that department with Ismael having the option of recalling Callum Robinson or Grady Diangana to the starting XI to push Phillips back.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Taylor Gardner-Hickman. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Ismael is a manager who prides himself on giving young players a chance. And it is understood one reason why Albion didn’t sign a second right wing-back in the summer is because the boss likes what he sees in Gardner-Hickman. It was actually former boss Sam Allardyce who included the 19-year-old in a match day squad for the first time.

But Ismael gave him his debut – in the League Cup clash with Arsenal back in August.

Gardner-Hickman played in the front three that night having come through the academy as a winger.

But it is at wing-back where Ismael believes his future lies.

And a home game against a struggling Hull side could be the ideal moment for the youngster to make his first league start.

Fellow youngster Ethan Ingram is another right-sided defender who is highly thought of at the club.