West Brom boss Valerien Ismael bemoans individual errors in defeat to Fulham

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael

Karlan Grant conceded possession in the run up to Alexander Mitrovic’s penalty at Fulham - before Robert Snodgrass’ poor pass was punished by the Serb for the second.

And he made it three late on after Darnell Furlong was sent off.

It was a third straight defeat away from home for West Brom - a statistic that was frustrating for Ismael because of the manner of the result.

The Baggies boss insisted that Fulham were the better side at Craven Cottage but it is individual errors that his charges need to start cutting out.

He said: “It was individual errors and it is the same story week in and week out away from home. As long as you are making mistakes, you are finished.

“Against Bristol we won 3-0 but we did make some mistakes but we were not punished for the ones that we made.

“Today, the first goal came from a mistake before the penalty, we lost the ball too easily and I’m not going to speak about the penalty decision, because it does not matter.

“We are 1-0 down and are able to come back into the game, no problem, but we concede the second goal and the situation becomes more difficult for us.

“I told the guys at half time, make sure you put in a performance, because we can score and get back in the game.

“We created good chances but the red card was the final shot for us to lose the game this afternoon.

“I will say Fulham were much better than us this afternoon, they deserved it, but our mistakes led to us losing today.”

Pressed on the penalty decision, Ismael added: “A mistake is a mistake, I will let you decide if it was a penalty or not, I am just concerned with the mistake we made before the penalty.

“We had to avoid that, it was simple.”

After a disaster of a first period Albion were on the front foot up to the hour mark and had a couple of chances to get back into the game with Jake Livermore and Kyle Bartley both going close.

But after Furlong’s red card for a last ditch tackle on Harry Wilson - it was curtains for Albion.

Despite an improved second half display - Ismael added: “We were on top but we needed that goal. The performance was right but in that minute we need the goal, that goal creates doubt in the mind of the opposition.