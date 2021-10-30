Fulham 3 West Brom 0 - Report

Grady Diangana in action.

The second against third clash was being billed as the Championship game of the day but it was to be a story of mistakes and a dubious penalty decision that went against Valerian Ismael’s men.

They conceded possession in the run up to the opener, as Mitrovic scored from the spot after a highly contentious penalty was awarded.

A Robert Snodgrass mistake gifted the former Newcastle man a second - and Albion had seen Darnell Furlong sent off by the time Mitrovic hammered in his third.

It ended ten against ten as former Baggie Tosin Adarabioyo saw red for the hosts - on an afternoon where Albion never really looked like taking anything from the game.

Report

Much of the pre-match talk was centred around whether captain Jake Livermore would make a return to the Baggies midfield - following a stellar performance from Jayson Molumby and Snodgrass in the 3-0 win over Bristol City.

Livermore did return in the place of Irishman Molumby, with Jordan Hugill keeping his place up front after an impressive display seven days earlier.

West Bromwich Albion players line up wearing poppies for Remembrance Sunday

Albion came into the game on the back of that much improved performance against the Robins - but the form guide was against them.

They were without a win at Craven Cottage since 1967 when Tony Brown and Jeff Astle were on the scoresheet in a 2-1 victory.

Their quest to put that right almost got off to the worst possible start inside five minutes.

With Albion expecting a corner into the six yard area, Jean Michael Seri found Harry Wilson free on the edge of the box - but his goalbound volley was deflected behind.

A Fulham error then almost led to a Baggies chance down the other end as a slack Seri pass looked to be heading to the feet of Phillips in the box - however the ball ran inches away from the Albion man.

Neeskens Kebano volleyed wide for the home side - before they were handed a chance to take the lead from the spot 20 minutes in.

Fulham's Jean Michael Seri (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Robert Snodgrass

Karlan Grant lost the ball in the middle of the park allowing Fulham to break forward with a through ball finding Mitrovic - who went down under a challenge from Bartley.

But the Albion man was left incensed and the replays showed why - with the defender clearly pinching the ball from in between the Serbian’s legs.

Referee Michael Saisbury pointed to the spot and although Johnstone went the right way Mitrovic put enough on it to give Marco Silva’s side the lead.

Albion went close to an immediate response as Grant fired the ball across the face of goal but no one was there to tap home.

Seri lashed over for Fulham - as did Phillips at the opposite end before Bartley saw his header go inches wide of the target.

West Bromwich Albion's Matt Clarke (right) with a heads towards goal

Fulham had controlled the majority of the opening 30 minutes - but Albion slowly started to get on the front foot and Marek Rodak produced a strong save to keep out a powerful Clarke header.

Bartley then had an effort saved from a Snodgrass cross before the Scot played a hand in gifting Fulham a second just before the break.

He attempted to play a simple ball back to Johnstone but Seri managed to get a toe in and it ricocheted into the path of Mitrovic who duly obliged to poke the ball beyond the Albion stopper.

That was the story of Albion’s first half as they faced an uphill battle to salvage anything against their promotion rivals.

West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore (left) tackles Fulham's Neeskens Kebano

Within two minutes of the restart they were almost level as a superbly worked move down the left led to Connor Townsend firing a teasing ball across the box - but Hugill was on his heels and the chance went.

However it was a much brighter start from Albion who showed they could produce the same attacking prowess that the home side showcased at stages in the first period.

But like that first 45 they almost shot themselves in the foot and completed a hat-trick of errors just before the hour mark.

Clarke played a cross field pass in between Bartley and his keeper straight into the path of Kebano but the winger gave Albion a huge let off as he fired the wrong side of the post.

Ismael threw on Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson with his side now on the front foot and enjoying the better of the second period.

Fulham's Harry Wilson (centre left) is fouled by West Bromwich Albion's Kyle Bartley (centre)

Bartley again nodded a Snodgrass corner wide, before the Baggies ripped the hosts apart with a sweeping move that saw Townsend fire another cross in - but Livermore met it and could only balloon his effort over.

But with Albion pushing forward they were susceptible to the counter attack and a quick Fulham break led to a red card which all but put paid to a comeback.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s defence splitting pass found Wilson who was taken down by Furlong - with Sailsbury producing a straight red card.

It then led to a Fulham onslaught as they hunted down a third and it came for Mitrovic - with the striker hammering home from close range to complete his hat-trick.

The drama wasn’t over though as Fulham also ended with ten, as former Adarabioyo saw red for a dangerous tackle on Diangana.

West Bromwich Albion's Darnell Furlong (centre) is sent off

Robinson nodded wide late on but there was to be no consolation as Albion went home empty handed and with plenty to ponder.

Teams

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke, Townsend, Furlong, Livermore, Snodgrass, Phillips (Diangana 59), Grant (Molumby 73), Hugill (Robinson 59)

Subs not used: Button, Reach, Kipre, Bryan

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Rodak, Odoi, Reed (Carvalho 84), Kebano (Cairney 84), Wilson, Mitrovic (Muniz 84), Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Adarabioyo, Seri, Robinson