Police investigation into crowd trouble at Stoke v West Brom

Jacob Brown of Stoke City and Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion clash during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on October 1. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The two sides met at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent on October 1 – with the home side claiming a 1-0 win over the Baggies.

Officers said they are now conducting an investigation into the incident in a bid to identify those responsible for the "unacceptable behaviour".

Superintendent Gemma Ward, head of operations at Staffordshire Police, said: "With the support of the staff at Stoke City FC, we are conducting an investigation to identify those who were responsible for the disorder and unacceptable behaviour that took place at the West Bromwich Albion match.

"Staffordshire Police and the club are committed to making a visit to the bet365 stadium a safe and enjoyable occasion for those whose only intentions are to watch the football."

A spokesman for Stoke City FC confirmed the club will not tolerate such behaviour and remains committed to taking the strongest possible action against anyone found guilty of being involved in criminal or anti-social activities.