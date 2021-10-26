Conor Townsend: West Brom will get even stronger

Conor Townsend (Photo by Adam Fradgley/WBA FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies, who currently sit third in the Championship table, produced an impressive performance to beat Bristol City on Saturday.

That was one of a number of positive displays this term with Valerien Ismael's side having ruthlessly swept aside the likes of Sheffield United and Cardiff.

But there have been occasions when they have also struggled to break teams down – with Millwall, Derby and Preston North End all setting up for a point and managing to achieve their goal.

"So far I think we, as a team, have been good there's still a lot more to come from us," insisted Townsend.

"There's been games where we've not performed quite to our full abilities so hopefully we can go on now and put another run of wins together.

"It's always one game at a time and we want to try and consistently put in good performances and get results.

"I still don't think we've hit top form yet and shown our full capabilities, so that's exciting.

"It's exciting to know there's another level to come from us."

Townsend shone at left wing-back for the Baggies during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

But after centre-backs Dara O'Shea and Matt Clarke both picked up injuries, he was asked to fill in on the left side of Albion's back three.

With Clarke fit again, he has now returned to wing-back, a position he admits he missed.

But he said he'll happily play at centre-back again if that's what Albion need.

"I was really enjoying myself at the start of the season and felt I was creating a lot of chances from left wing-back while getting a couple of assists as well," Townsend continued.

"I felt, personally, that I was going in the right direction and then the manager asked me to fill in at centre-back.

"I did my best for the team there, it was obviously different to playing at wing-back but I did what was needed for the team and will play wherever I am required.

"I don't mind playing centre-back because I was still getting on the ball and progressing forward.

"But the only thing I didn't like about it was when the team was attacking at Cardiff.

"They were all getting goals and assists and I felt I was missing out!