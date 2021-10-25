West Brom 3 Bristol City 0 - Player Ratings

Jordan Hugill of West Bromwich Albion celebrates(Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Sam Johnstone

The England man didn’t have a great deal to do. But when he was called into action Johnstone showed his class with his handling excellent.

Calm.......................................................7

Semi Ajayi

A solid and composed showing from the defender who has played himself back into form following a shaky few weeks.

Assured..................................................7

Kyle Bartley

Commanding both in the air and on the ground, Bartley netted his second of the campaign with a smart header.

Dominant...............................................8

Matt Clarke

Another classy showing from the Brighton loanee who reads the game so well and is also calm on the ball.

Stylish....................................................8

Darnell Furlong

Following a disappointing performance at Swansea, Furlong bounced back in style here. He produced an outstanding cross for Jordan Hugill’s opener. He then grabbed a second assist with the long throw for Bartley’s header.

Creator...................................................8

Jayson Molumby

The midfielder was a buzzing ball of aggressive energy. Time and time again, Molumby won the ball high up the pitch. And his work rate ensured it never once seemed he and Robert Snodgrass were outnumbered in the middle of the park.

Excellent................................................8

Robert Snodgrass

The link player Albion have been missing, Snodgrass played the Ismael way – he just did it with more composure and thought. Comfortably man-of-the-match, it suddenly feels as though he could be integral this season.

Quality...................................................9

Conor Townsend

It’s got to the stage where Townsend now plays well every week. Defensively solid here, he also sent in one outstanding cross from which Hugill really should have scored.

Dependable...........................................7

Matt Phillips

A threat throughout thanks to his direct running, the forward worked hard and also played a brilliant pass in the build-up to Hugill’s goal.

Positive..................................................7

Jordan Hugill

Finally off the mark, Hugill netted his first Baggies goal when he turned in Furlong’s cross. This was an impressive display from the striker – but he really should have scored more than one.

Confidence-booster..............................8

Karlan Grant

The forward netted his sixth goal in as many games with a cracking finish.

Flying......................................................7

Substitutes