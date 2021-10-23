West Brom 3 Bristol City 0 - Report

Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In a match that was twice delayed due to medical emergencies in stands, the Baggies comfortably swept aside Nigel Pearson's side.

The game was delayed by 15 minutes before kick-off when an Albion fan collapsed in the stands and needed to receive treatment before being taken to hospital.

In the first half that followed, Albion were outstanding with Jordan Hugill putting them ahead before Kyle Bartley doubled their advantage.

In truth, they should have scored more with Hugill going close on three other occasions while the excellent Robert Snodgrass hit the bar.

During the interval, a Bristol City supporter was taken to hospital after also receiving treatment in the stands.

But Albion went on to continue their dominance with in-form Karlan Grant netting his sixth goal in as many games to secure a comfortable win for Valerien Ismael's side.

REPORT

Having missed the game at Swansea with a foot injury, Albion had hoped Alex Mowatt would be fit enough to start against Pearson's side.

And his availability became an even more pressing issuing when Jake Livermore picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in Wales.

But despite undergoing regular tests, Mowatt wasn't able to feature against the Robins.

And with Livermore suspended it meant Jayson Mulumby and Robert Snodgrass formed a new central midfield partnership in Ismael's 3-4-3 formation.

The boss also opted to make a change up front where Jordan Hugill replaced Callum Robinson as Albion's central striker.

Matt Phillips continued on the right flank with Karlan Grant on the left.

Bristol City lined up in a 3-4-1-2 formation with Andreas Weimann deployed in the number 10 role just behind Chris Martin and Nahki Wells.

Speaking in his programme notes, Ismael said his team would benefit from scoring early against City - with Pearson's side expected to come to The Hawthorns and look to frusrate.

And the Baggies got the flying start they craved after just seven minutes when Hugill put them ahead.

In what was an excellent move, Phillips spread the play with a brilliant pass to find Darnell Furlong who had charged down the right.

And he then delivered a pin-point cross which Hugill duly sidefooted home for his first Albion goal.

City thought they had pulled level straight from the re-start with Wells played in and firing past Sam Johnstone.

The former Huddersfield man was adamant he had scored but replays showed he was offside.

Albion, though, were playing with a spark that's been lacking in recent weeks.

And they kept creating clear goalscoring opportunities.

An outstanding cross from Conor Townsend saw the wing-back put the ball right in the danger area - with Hugill busting a gut to meet it in the six-yard box.

The forward did so well to get there. But the pace at which he was running meant he was always going to struggle for control.

And Hugill then sidefooted over the bar when he will feel he should have done better.

Albion came even closer to getting a second just past the half-hour mark when the ball broke for Snodgrass in the box.

The former Scotland international then curled a delicious strike that hit the inside of the post.

Snodgrass, though, was giving Albion move composure in the middle of the park while Molumby was also impressing with his intensity and aggression.

And with that base, the Baggies continued to press forward.

A dreadful pass from George Tanner put Hugill clean through on goal.

The striker really should have scored but goalkeeper David Bentley managed to get a hand to his strike and touch the ball wide for a corner.

In the 42nd minute, though, the Baggies did get the second goal their overall performance deserved.

It arrived from a long throw with Furlong arrowing the ball in.

And that was duly nodded home by Bartley - who was captain for the day in the absence of Livermore.

Albion continued on the front foot following the re-start.

Townsend slipped in Grant who saw a shot blocked by the chest of Bentley.

Then from the resultant corner, Bartley saw a header well claimed by the keeper.

But in the 52nd minute, Albion did get a third when an awful back-pass from Danny Simpson put Grant through on goal.

With all the time in the world, you'd have expected Grant to go around Bentley and slide the ball into an empty net.

But brimming with confidence, he instead produced an outstanding finish to curl the ball past the keeper and into the net from 18-yards.

Ismael made a double change shortly past the hour mark with Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana replacing Phillips and Grant.

Bristol City showed they still carried a threat when Martin meet a cross into the box which Johnstone had to parry over his own crossbar.

Everyone in the ground, though, knew the game was won.

And Albion almost grabbed a fourth when Diangana slipped in Hugill who lifted the ball over Bentley and towards Robinson.

The Republic of Ireland international looked as though he would have a tap-in.

But Tomas Kalas did really well to race back and make a clearance ahead of the forward.

With 10 minutes to go, Ismael began screaming at his players who he felt had become too casual.

But his side went on to see out the final stages with ease for what, overall, was a comfortable and deserved win.

Teams

Albion (3-4-3): Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke (Bryan 82), Furlong, Molumby, Snodgrass, Townsend (Reach 85), Phillips (Robinson 61), Hugill, Grant (Diangana 63).

Subs not used: Button, Kipre, Gardner-Hickman.

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Bentley, Atkinson, Kalas, Baker (Pring 23), Dasilva (O'Dowda 64), James, Massengo (Bakinson 87), Tanner (Simpson 34), Weimann, Wells, Martin.