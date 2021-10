Albion fans spoke with Luke Hatfield.

It was an underwhelming derby day performance from both sides in the first half, as neither truly threatened to open the scoring under the lights.

However, Karlan Grant fired home an emphatic strike late in the second half after Birmingham had seen opportunities to take the lead come and go against Valerien Ismael's side.

That goal proved enough to claim all three points for the Baggies, with Albion finishing strongly at a noisy Hawthorns.