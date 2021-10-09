Dara O’Shea keeps spirits up at West Brom

Dara O'Shea of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the match. (AMA)

The 22-year-old broke his ankle and also sustained ligament damage while playing for the Republic of Ireland during the last international break.

O’Shea has since undergone surgery with the defender’s recovery expected to take anything between four and six months. But when asked how O’Shea is progressing, Ismael said he is doing well.

“I’ve spoken with him and he’s good, he’s fine, positive,” the Frenchman said. “It will take a long time but at least from the mindset he has the focus to come back.

“He’s giving great signs.

“I didn’t see a player who is negative or feels bad about the situation, completely the opposite – very smiley, very happy.

“Now he can focus on recovery. He will need time.

“And he must be patient because it will take a long time.”

Meanwhile, Albion’s Alex Mowatt, who is waiting on scan results to determine the extent of a foot injury, has been nominated for the Championship Goal of the Month award for September.

The midfielder has received the nomination for the stunning half-volley he scored in the win at Cardiff.

Mowatt faces competition from Reading’s Tom Dele-Bashiru and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

All three goals are available to view and vote on, on the EFL’s official Twitter account.