West Brom fans need Covid pass for Swansea clash

West Bromwich Albion Fans await the arrival of the team. (AMA)

The Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced it will become a requirement to show an NHS Covid Pass at a number of sporting events from Monday.

The Baggies travel to take on Russell Martin’s side on Wednesday, October 20.

The rules introduced state anyone aged over 18 will need to have had two vaccinations or have done a lateral flow test within the past 48 hours to the game.

People who are fully vaccinated can already download the NHS Covid Pass to securely show and share their vaccine status.

It also allows people to show they have had a negative lateral flow test result within the last 48 hours.

Albion fans are being warned all results from lateral flow tests must be reported via the app or online.

Any fans turning at the Swansea City Stadium with a lateral flow test that has not been reported won’t be allowed in.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Across Wales, coronavirus cases have risen to very high levels over the summer as more people have been gathering and meeting.

“Tragically, more people are dying from this terrible virus.

“The very strong advice we have from our scientific advisers is to take early action to prevent infections increasing further.

“The last thing we want is further lockdowns and for businesses to have to close their doors once again.

“That’s why we must take small but meaningful action now to control the spread of the virus and reduce the need for tougher measures later.”

The Welsh Government said enforcement of other key Covid protection measures, including face coverings in indoor public places and on public transport, will also be increased from Monday.

“The pandemic is not over and we all need to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Drakeford continued.

“We have high levels of the virus in our communities and while our fantastic vaccination programme has helped stop thousands more people from becoming seriously ill or dying, the pressure on the NHS is increasing.