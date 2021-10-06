Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 9: West Brom got Stoked...

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss the reaction to Albion's recent games against QPR, Cardiff and Stoke.

They delve into the reason behind the first league defeat of the season in the Potteries, and discuss Callum Robinson's decision to not receive the coronavirus vaccine yet.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before getting involved in segment named 'It's only October, but...'

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)