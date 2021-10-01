'We were flat!' West Brom fans disappointed with defeat at Stoke - VIDEO

Albion fans spoke with Luke Hatfield.

The Baggies failed to get into their rhythm against a determined Stoke side, and were eventually made to pay after giving up a number of big chances in Staffordshire.

Sam Johnstone had saved a penalty mid-way through the second half, whilst Darnell Furlong was spared his blushes after putting into his own net, only for the referee to call play back for a foul in the opening half.

However, Albion's unbeaten start to the season was not to survive, after Nick Powell lobbed Johnstone in style to earn all three points for the Potters.