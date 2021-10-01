'We were flat!' West Brom fans disappointed with defeat at Stoke - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated:

Albion fans spoke to Luke Hatfield following their side's first defeat in the League this season at Stoke.

Albion fans spoke with Luke Hatfield.
The Baggies failed to get into their rhythm against a determined Stoke side, and were eventually made to pay after giving up a number of big chances in Staffordshire.

Sam Johnstone had saved a penalty mid-way through the second half, whilst Darnell Furlong was spared his blushes after putting into his own net, only for the referee to call play back for a foul in the opening half.

However, Albion's unbeaten start to the season was not to survive, after Nick Powell lobbed Johnstone in style to earn all three points for the Potters.

Watch Baggies fans have their say on the result here:

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

