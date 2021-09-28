Valerien Ismael: West Brom set the tone in win

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley - West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Frenchman turned 46 today and marked the occasion by seeing his team run out 4-0 winners over Mick McCarthy's side.

Goals from Karlan Grant, Alex Mowatt, Matt Phillips and an own-goal from Curtis Nelson saw the Baggies earn a much deserved win.

But it was Albion's overall team performance that left fans delighted with Ismael's side keeping the ball on the deck and playing a more possession-based game.

"We knew tonight the main focus was to get the ball down," Ismael said.

"We set the tone in the game and we moved the ball quickly.

"All the goals were brilliant, it showed the confidence and mentality in the team. We have a great feeling. We work altogether.

"Straightaway after the game I must say a massive thank you for the three points but especially for the performance.

“At a time when you could be celebrating with your family, you need to make a sacrifice and when you see a game and a performance like that, it’s worth it sometimes.