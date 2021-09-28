Valerien Ismael: West Brom set the tone in win

By Joseph MasiWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Valerien Ismael said three points was the perfect way to celebrate his birthday after Albion thrashed Cardiff in Wales.

Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley - West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Valerien Ismael Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley - West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Frenchman turned 46 today and marked the occasion by seeing his team run out 4-0 winners over Mick McCarthy's side.

Goals from Karlan Grant, Alex Mowatt, Matt Phillips and an own-goal from Curtis Nelson saw the Baggies earn a much deserved win.

But it was Albion's overall team performance that left fans delighted with Ismael's side keeping the ball on the deck and playing a more possession-based game.

"We knew tonight the main focus was to get the ball down," Ismael said.

"We set the tone in the game and we moved the ball quickly.

"All the goals were brilliant, it showed the confidence and mentality in the team. We have a great feeling. We work altogether.

"Straightaway after the game I must say a massive thank you for the three points but especially for the performance.

“At a time when you could be celebrating with your family, you need to make a sacrifice and when you see a game and a performance like that, it’s worth it sometimes.

“It was a great evening for us.”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

Football MMPJ

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News