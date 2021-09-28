Cardiff City 0 West Brom 4: Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

The Baggies put in a dominant display in the Welsh capital, with Karlan Grant, Alex Mowatt and Matt Phillips all netting to earn three points.
Watch our pair discuss the game, who stood out and whether the unbeaten start to the season can continue.
Watch Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield discuss Albion's 4-0 win over Cardiff City.
