Valerien Ismael: Karlan Grant showing his quality at West Brom

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion. Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images.

And now the head coach has challenged the forward to build on his positive display at Cardiff tonight.

Grant should have netted his second goal of the season earlier this month but missed a penalty in the match against Millwall.

But he hit back in style with a brace against QPR last Friday.

And Ismael says those goals have given the 24-year-old a confidence ahead of tonight’s trip to Cardiff.

“They were important for him,” Ismael said when asked how important the goals were for Grant’s confidence levels.

“As I have said before, KG will have a big part this season, we knew this before we came here.

“Now It was important for him to get that breakthrough.

“At the minute KG, Robbo (Callum Robinson), Matty (Matt Phillips) are our scorers.

“We need to make sure that Jordan (Hugill) and Grady (Diangana) have the possibility to score or get some assists.

“But it’s important now for Karlan to keep going. I think in the moment, against QPR, he showed his quality, his mentality.

“It had been difficult for him (after Millwall). But I think he came back stronger and now we need to support him and give him the confidence he needs to stay that way.

“Now it’s about him performing with consistency – if he does that will help us get the results we need.”

Albion looked more composed in possession during the win over QPR with the team opting to go long less often.

And Ismael was pleased with what he saw.

“When I came here I said we wanted to be top in possession, top out of possession and top with set-pieces,” he added.

“I think in possession that game was a big step ahead.

“I think after the game the guys had a good feeling.

“When we spoke, we recognised that the feeling was there – that is was exactly what we needed.