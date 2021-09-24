'Hopefully we can build on that!' West Brom fans delighted with win over QPR - WATCH

Albion fans spoke to Luke Hatfield.

The Baggies were a goal down just moments after kick off, after a mix up at the back allowed Andre Gray through to score, handing QPR an early advantage.

But it took until the second half for Albion to respond, albeit with some good fortune after Seny Dieng initially saved Karlan Grant's shot, only to allow it to trickle over the line to get the Baggies level.

Grant then sealed the win in style, firing home brilliantly after a tidy move to earn Albion three points.