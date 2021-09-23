West Brom v QPR: Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield preview - VIDEO

The Baggies head into the game on the back of three successive draws, and will hope to get back to winning ways at home.
In this preview, our pair discuss whether Valerien Ismael will tinker with his formation, Matt Clarke's fitness and more.
Watch Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield preview Albion's clash with QPR.
The Baggies head into the game on the back of three successive draws, and will hope to get back to winning ways at home.
In this preview, our pair discuss whether Valerien Ismael will tinker with his formation, Matt Clarke's fitness and more.