Team comes first for West Brom defender Kyle Bartley

Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion arrives at the stadium. (AMA)

The Baggies have put in underwhelming displays against Millwall, Derby and Preston North End in their last three outings – matches that have all ended in draws.

Bartley has arguably been their best player in those games with the defender impressing at the back but also scoring a fine header against Wayne Rooney’s Rams.

But the centre-back revealed he longer worries about his individual displays, with the team’s performance the only thing that matters.

“I never look at my individual performances in too much detail anymore,” Bartley said.

“But I try and make everyone play as well as I can and put myself last.

“As long as the team’s doing well, I feel like I’ve done my job. I pride myself on being a leader and someone who helps the other players.”

Despite the last three results, Bartley insists Albion’s target remains to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

“It was disappointing not to have the fans here last year and it was disappointing my family weren’t able to see me play in the Premier League,” he continued.

“But hopefully that is something they can enjoy next season.

“We’ll be pushing to get back there this season and for a lot of the boys, myself included, it was good to challenge ourselves. Although the end goal didn’t work out, a lot of us know we can play at that level now. And especially under the new manager, he’s given us confidence and belief that we can get back there.”

Albion’s win at Blackburn last month came on Bartley’s 100th outing for the club.

And he said reaching his century was a proud moment for him.

“I didn’t actually know it was my 100th game until after the match had finished,” he added.

“My mother and brother let me know these things because I’m not on social media.