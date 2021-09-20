Preston 1 West Brom 1 - Player Ratings

Sam Johnstone
The England international made a good stop to keep out a Ryan Ledson volley. He also commanded his box well. Unlucky for the Preston’s goal with the deflection taking the ball out of his reach.
Assured 7
Semi Ajayi
Has looked a bag of nerves over the past few weeks and that continued here with his passing all over the place.
Lacking confidence 5
Kyle Bartley
Albion’s best centre-back on the day, Bartley largely kept Sean Maguire and Emil Riis in check.
Steady 6
Conor Townsend
Again deployed on the left of the back three, Townsend’s inexperience in the role showed here with the 28-year-old often getting his positioning wrong.
Functional 6
Darnell Furlong
It was another long Furlong throw that led to Albion’s goal. The wing-back also provided energy and endeavour. But he needed to be more of an attacking threat.
Inconsistent 5
Jake Livermore
The skipper got about the pitch well. But Albion needed him to be a bit braver on the ball with the Baggies really lacking a central midfielder who can pick a pass.
Industrious 5
Alex Mowatt
Like Livermore, Mowatt was busy in the middle of park. He tried to show a bit more invention on the ball not enough to make the difference.
Energetic 6
Adam Reach
Reach sent a couple of decent balls into the box. But he wasn’t as impressive here as he was against Derby.
Steady 6
Matt Phillips
The forward played a dreadful pass that led to North End’s opener. But he atoned for that error somewhat by turning in Albion’s equaliser. Also clipped the bar with a strike from 20-yards.
Mixed bag 6
Jordan Hugill
Awarded his first Albion start after three impressive performances from the bench, Hugill will be disappointed with his display. He missed a huge chance at the end, struggled to link play and also spent too much time on the floor claiming to have been fouled.
Disappointing 5
Grady Diangana
Stung the palms of Daniel Iversen with a fierce drive from inside the box, Diangana was lively and tried his best to give Albion an attacking spark.
Purposeful 6
Substitutes
Karlan Grant (for Diangana, 61) 5, Callum Robinson (for Phillips, 69) 5. Not used: Button, Taylor, Kipre, Molumby, Snodgrass.