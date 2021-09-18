Preston North End 1 West Brom 1: Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield analysis - VIDEO

Albion laboured through the encounter, fighting back from a goal down through Matt Phillips' header.
Watch Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield analyse West Brom's 1-1 draw with Preston North End.
Albion laboured through the encounter, fighting back from a goal down through Matt Phillips' header.
The result was the side's third straight draw - leaving supporters disappointed.
