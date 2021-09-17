Preston v West Brom: Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield preview - VIDEO

By Luke HatfieldWest Bromwich AlbionPublished:

Watch Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield preview West Brom's clash with Preston in the Championship.

Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi.
Our pair discuss all the latest ahead of the game, immediately following Valerien Ismael's pre-game press conference.

They look at the last two fixtures and debate if Albion will fare better on the road this season.

Watch their video preview here:

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Sport video
West Brom video
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

