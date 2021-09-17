Jordan Hugill backed for West Brom goals

Jordan Hugill of West Bromwich Albion arrives at the stadium.

Snapped up on loan from Norwich last month, Hugill is currently the only out-and-out striker in the Baggies squad with Kenneth Zohore out of favour.

The 29-year-old is yet to start a game but has made a big impact when introduced from the bench in the recent games against Peterborough, Millwall and Derby.

Those performances have led to many fans tipping him to start at Preston North End tomorrow, one of Hugill's former employers.

And Reach believes whenever the striker does play, his team mates have a duty to play to his strengths and create chances for him.

"He is that classic number nine," Reach said when asked about his new team mate.

"He has done well every game he has come on now – he gives us a presence.

"I think he scares centre-backs a little bit. He makes them think and he gives them a fight up there.

"But not just that, he brings quality when he’s got the ball. He brings it down and brings other players into the game.

"And of course, when he receives the ball in the box he is a threat.

"That goal will soon come for him. If we put decent balls into the box I’m sure he will start eating them up."

Reach, who also joined the Baggies last month, impressed when making his first league start of the season against Derby on Tuesday.

And he is hoping he has done enough to keep his spot for tomorrow's trip to Deepdale.

"I have been waiting a long time, working hard and waiting for an opportunity," the wing-back said when asked how happy he was to make his first league start.

"The manager put me in and I just tried to do as well as I could for the team.

"I tried to do what I’ve been brought in to do – put balls in the box and create chances.

"We’ll see what happens Saturday, we’ve got a squad full of players raring to go.

"We need to show a reaction on Saturday, we need to bounce back with a win – definitely."

Reach, who has also had a spell with Preston, joined Albion from Sheffield Wednesday who he was with for five years.

But he says its taken him no time at all to settle into life at The Hawthorns.

"I’ve settled in really well," he added.

"The lads have been fantastic, the staff around the training ground have been excellent.

"I don’t really feel like a new player, I’ve settled in really quickly.

"I’m delighted to be here, I’m really proud to represent this club.