Grady Diangana backed to hit goal trail at West Brom

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion. (AMA)

After a quiet start to the season, Diangana has looked much brighter in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old won a penalty in the game against Millwall last weekend before then putting in a particularly eye-catching display against Derby on Tuesday.

And while he was denied a first goal of the season against the Rams because of an excellent display by keeper Kelly Roos, Ismael is confident he will soon find the target.

“I think Grady is always close,” he said. “Every game he has an impact and he can make the difference at any time.

“It was a shame against Derby he didn’t score because he had so many situations where he could make the difference.

“But we need to be patient with him, he will score.

“He needs that success in his game to make sure he gets that confidence.

“In every game, we can see the impact, the quality. Now we just need the breakthrough — the successful moment that can give him the confidence to make sure that we set the energy free for his game.”

Diangana has tended to start on the right of Albion’s front three this season.

But many fans believe he is at his best off the left – with the forward starting there against Derby.

And Ismael explained why he switched Diangana to the other flank.

“We wanted to stay more ‘vertical’ — more one versus one,” he said.