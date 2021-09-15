Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 7: Why all the negativity?

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss the reaction to Albion's two successive home draws to Millwall and Derby.

They delve into the style of play, and why the Baggies have struggled to earn wins over the past week - whilst remaining top of the table.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the game with Preston.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)