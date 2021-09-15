Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 7: Why all the negativity?

Tune into the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they discuss the reaction to Albion's two successive home draws to Millwall and Derby.

They delve into the style of play, and why the Baggies have struggled to earn wins over the past week - whilst remaining top of the table.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the game with Preston.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

