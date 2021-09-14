Valerien Ismael left frustrated by West Brom draw

Valerien Ismael (Photo: WBA/Adam Fradgley)

Following an uneventful first half, the Baggies went on to dominate Wayne Rooney’s side at The Hawthorns.

In total, the Baggies had 25 shots with Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Darnell Furlong all denied by brilliant stops from goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

In contrast, Derby didn’t have a single shot on target and were penned in for almost the entire second-half.

The result means the Baggies have now drawn their last two games with Millwall also leaving The Hawthorns with a point on Saturday.

In both those matches - and at Peterborough in the game before - Albion’s opposition played direct and got the ball forward quickly in a bid to stop their high pressing game.

But while Ismael admits his side are working to adapt to how their opponents are now playing, he feels they were unlucky not to beat a Derby side that played for a draw.

“We put in the intensity and the energy to change the game,” Ismael said.

“We had so many chances to score – 26 shots, nine on target and we didn’t concede any shots or chances from the opponent, so we have to score.

“From the Millwall game, this was a step ahead. We were more clinical, we were more on the front foot and it was more on our side.

“Now you will recognise there is a clear trend against us.

“After five games you have a clear picture of West Brom and after the international break, the opponent comes here and doesn’t want to play football against us.

“They had one point before the game and they just wanted to fight for that point. They didn’t want to take any risks.

“We have to adapt. If we’d have got the breakthrough it would have been easier but the longer it stays at 0-0, the opponent will take a point away.

“For sure it is frustrating for us. We wanted more. But the season is long and we will learn about the opponent.