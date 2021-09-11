'We're better than that' West Brom fans share their thoughts on draw with Millwall - VIDEO

West Brom fans spoke with Luke Hatfield following their side's 1-1 draw with Millwall.

It was a scrappy showing at The Hawthorns from both sides, with little to separate them in the first half.

Karlan Grant did have the chance to give the Baggies the lead on the brink of halftime after the referee handed Albion a spot-kick after Grady Diangana was tripped, but the forward saw his strike well saved by Bartosz Bialkowski.

The second half did offer an improvement, and Kyle Bartley gave West Brom the lead with a stunning header, only for Millwall to level later in the half through a similarly impressive effort from Daniel Ballard.

Watch Albion fans have their say on the performance here:

