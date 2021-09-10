West Brom v Millwall: Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield preview - VIDEO

By Luke Hatfield

Watch Joe Masi and Luke Hatfield preview Albion's upcoming clash with Millwall.

Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi.
Our pair discuss the game following Valerien Ismael's pre-match press conference, which took place at The Hawthorns.

They delve into Dar O'Shea's unfortunate injury, Matt Clarke's promising recovery and more here:

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

