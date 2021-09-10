Loanee Jayson Molumby impressed by West Brom’s ambition

Jayson Molumby (AMA)

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Baggies on loan with a view to a permanent transfer last month.

An energetic central-midfielder, Molumby wasn’t signed in time to feature in Albion’s win at Peterborough a fortnight ago. But he is expected to be named in the squad that takes on Millwall tomorrow. And the 22-year-old believes he has joined a club with a clear aim.

“This club sets it’s ambitions high,” Molumby said.

“It’s a massive club. I was close to signing somewhere else but as soon as West Brom were interested, I closed that door pretty quickly and opened this one. As a footballer you want to be successful and you want to be part of something. And it’s clear this club wants to win promotion this season.

“Other clubs would be scared to even mention that. But not this club because it is that big.”

Molumby is now back with Albion after featuring for the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia. During that time his friend and Albion team-mate Dara O’Shea picked up an ankle injury that will keep him sidelined for at least four months.

And Molumby divulged just how far the two friends go back while also revealing Albion missed out on a chance to sign him when he was a teenager.

“With Dara, we actually came here on trial when we were about 14 or 15,” he said.