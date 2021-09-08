Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 6: Hugill, Holidays and a Hush Hush deadline day!

Join Luke Hatfield and Joe Masi as they run through a quiet deadline day at The Hawthorns and recap the 1-0 win over Peterborough.

They delve into Albion's transfer strategy, discuss just what happened to the Matheus Pereira money and debate the strength of Valerien Ismael's squad.

They answer a host of questions from you as well, before previewing the games against Millwall and Derby.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)