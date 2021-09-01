Valerien Ismael has plenty of West Brom options to call on

Jordan Hugill of West Bromwich Albion comes on as a second half substitute (AMA) West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips celebrates (AMA) Jordan Hugill of West Bromwich Albion celebrates the 0-1 win at the final whistle (AMA) Robert Snodgrass of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

Deadline day proved to be a quiet one for Albion with the club opting against making another addition before the transfer window closed.

It’s fair to say supporters were hoping for at least one more new recruit – with social media awash with angry posts once it became clear signings would not be forthcoming. There seemed to be two main complaints. The first was that the squad lacks a natural goalscorer, while the second focused on the cover that exists behind Valerien Ismael’s starting XI.

It’s important to stress a lot of the frustration Albion fans feel is down to owner Guochuan Lai and how he runs the club.

The businessman doesn’t invest any of his own money. And that lack of investment has held the Baggies back, particularly last season in the Premier League.

A thorough look at Albion’s squad, though, shows Ismael does have strength in depth in almost every position. The goalkeepers are incredibly well stocked with David Button and Alex Palmer backing up Sam Johnstone.

In Kyle Bartley, Dara O’Shea, Matt Clarke, Semi Ajayi and Cedric Kipre – Albion have five central defenders who have all previously impressed in the Championship. And in Caleb Taylor, they have an outstanding young talent providing added back-up. At left wing-back, Adam Reach is ready to deputise for Conor Townsend should he get injured or suspended.

In central midfield, Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt are likely to start whenever available.

But Jayson Molumby is an exciting back-up for them, while Ismael has also earmarked Robert Snodgrass for a central midfield role.

One area it is fair to suggest the squad is light is at right wing-back.

West Bromwich Albion's Matt Phillips celebrates (AMA)

There is no doubt, if fit, Darnell Furlong will start every week – he is the ideal player in that role when it comes to Ismael’s system. But if he gets injured, Albion don’t have a senior player to step into his shoes. The Express & Star understands Ismael has been hugely impressed with youngsters Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Ethan Ingram. They are the players who will deputise for Furlong until January at least – although Matt Phillips could also play there.

But there are many people – this writer included – who would have liked to have seen a right wing-back come in. Nobody, though, wants to see the pathway for Albion’s young players blocked.

So Ismael is probably doing a good thing not signing what would likely be a defender in the mould of Lee Peltier or Tyrone Mears.

That brings us on to the forwards.

There is no doubt Albion are blessed in wide areas with Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips, as well as youngster Rayhaan Tulloch.

Robinson and Phillips have also both shown they can play as the central striker in Ismael’s 3-4-3 formation – with Robinson having netted three goals in as many games.

It is true Jordan Hugill is the only out and out centre-forward that is currently an option for Ismael – with Kenneth Zohore out of favour.

Jordan Hugill of West Bromwich Albion comes on as a second half substitute (AMA)

But a front three consisting of Grant, Robinson and Phillips or Diangana will cause plenty of problems in the Championship.

And with Hugill there backing them up, Albion have way more quality than the vast majority of teams in the division.